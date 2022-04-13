2 dead in New Mexico wildfire that forced evacuations and damaged homes

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Two people have died in a wildfire raging in New Mexico that has scorched more than 5,000 acres in the Sierra Blanco mountain range, police said.

They were found Wednesday in a burned home in Ruidoso, New Mexico, state police said in a news release. Soon after, local police were called about a missing couple.

“Ruidoso Police Department received information about an elderly couple who attempted to evacuate the McBride Fire but were unaccounted for by family members,” officials said in the news release.

The deaths are under investigation and the Office of the Medical Investigator is working to identify the victims, state police said.

The McBride Fire, which started Tuesday afternoon, has grown to 5,381 acres and was 0% contained as of Wednesday evening, according to the New Mexico Fire information website.

Earlier Wednesday, fire officials were bracing for intensified fire activity.

Five fires — the Hermit’s Peak, McBride, Overflow, Big Hole and Nogal Canyon fires — have scorched more than 13,000 acres of land in New Mexico, according to data from InciWeb.

The state received federal fire management assistance grants, which will provide resources for crews battling wildfires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement.

“I want to assure the people of New Mexico that our local, state, federal and tribal agencies are working around the clock to make sure evacuees have the support they need as these unprecedented spring wildfires tear through our communities,” the governor said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Steve Almasy and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.