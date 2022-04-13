A year since system’s purchase, Bend Police say officers’ body cameras have been a success

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In early April 2021, the Bend City Council approved a 5-year, $1 million contract to purchase a body-worn camera system for the police department.

One year later, and roughly 10 months after they were put in to use, Bend PD says they have been successful.

The department says that for every call to service, it sends body camera footage to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.

It says all sworn officers use the body cameras, and the department has done a great job at adapting to them.

