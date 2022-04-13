Dallas Cowboys partnering with cryptocurrency platform

By Nick Lentz

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — The Dallas Cowboys now have an official digital asset platform.

On Wednesday, the team announced their partnership with Blockchain.com. The website allows people to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency exchange will be the team’s official digital asset platform, and the first-ever cryptocurrency partnership with any NFL team.

The deal includes club space inside AT&T stadium, rights to social and digital integrations, and advertising. The team also says they’re creating an ‘educational summit’ to teach people about digital asset spaces.

Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith was also at the announcement at The Star In Frisco. He says that one of the goals of this partnership is to inform people about cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

“As another founder whose leading my business and building my business, it’s incredibly important not just to be partnered with the best brands and the best teams in America, but it’ important for me to be partnered with teams that are led by the founders,” Smith said. “It’s incredibly exciting and an honor to be partnered with the Dallas Cowboys.”

In the past two years, NFL players like Saquon Barkley and Russell Okung have asked to be paid in cryptocurrency.

