This key inflation measure just saw its biggest gain on record

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

US inflation kept moving higher in March and the Producer Price Index is the latest data point showing the price pressure.

The index, which measures what America’s producers get paid for their goods and services on average over time, rose 11.2% in the year ended in March, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. It was the biggest jump in prices since the data series began in November 2010, exceeding analyst expectations and the double-digit jumps recorded in the first two months of the year.

More than half of the increase seen in March was due to higher prices for energy products.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.