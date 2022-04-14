Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:26 AM

4-month-old found safe after car is stolen with child in it, suspect on the run

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police continue to search for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside in Queens on Thursday.

Authorities found the baby unharmed in the car a few blocks away, but the suspect had already taken off, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

The suspect ditched the gray Toyota Camry with the 4-month-old boy inside under train tracks on 195th Street, according to police.

Officers said the ordeal started on Hollis and 99th Avenues, where a caretaker left the car idling with the baby inside. The suspect got in and drove away, but didn’t make it far before abandoning the car, police said.

“Never leave a child in the car. I don’t care how old the baby is. Take the child with you,” said Bintu Jalloh, a resident. “As a mother, I know it’s easier said than done because you have to take the baby out of the car seat, take the car seat out, get the stroller. I know it’s hard.”

CBS2 saw officers gathering evidence from a grassy area on 99th Avenue. Residents said police often patrol the area, so they didn’t think anything of it initially.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content