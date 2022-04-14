Bear cub rescued after getting paw stuck between tree trunk and branch

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A tree climber with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is being called a “superhero” after he was able to rescue a bear cub Wednesday afternoon.

Bear advocacy group, Help Asheville Bears, say they were notified on Wednesday at around 3:25 p.m. that there was a bear cub stuck in a tree. The group says the cub’s rear paw was stuck between the tree trunk and a branch.

One of the cub’s siblings had stayed with the little cub and both were gnawing on the branch, trying to free the stuck cub.

“HAB arrived within 30 minutes of getting the call and assessed that the cub was definitely stuck, as we saw it hanging and trying to free itself. HAB called three different people within NCWRC. Wildlife Conservation Technician Ryan Luckadoo answered HAB’s call and immediately got to work to help the cub.”

After assessing the situation, Luckadoo was able to make the climb up to the cub. “Once he reached the cubs, he was able to grab ahold of the cub and free it’s rear paw, although the cub was not very happy. Luckadoo assessed that there was no bleeding and no damage to the paw before putting the cub back onto the tree below him and letting it climb down the tree.”

The group says the mama bear frequents the area daily, so they are expecting the cubs to be reunited with their family quickly.

