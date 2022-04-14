Blue Jays OF Hernández goes on IL with left oblique strain

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain. Hernández was pulled from Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Yankees with left side discomfort, and an MRI revealed the strain. Hernández grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse. The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS.