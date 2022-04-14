Family of unarmed Black man fatally shot during traffic stop in Michigan calls for prosecution of officer

By Hannah Sarisohn and Emma Tucker, CNN

The family of a Michigan man who was shot and killed by a police officer earlier this month during a traffic stop reiterated their call for the termination and prosecution of the officer during a news conference on Thursday.

“They will express to you how very devastated they are at seeing, in their words, their son executed,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during the news conference Thursday in Grand Rapids, where the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya — an unarmed Black man — took place on April 4.

Crump and the Lyoya family were joined by attorneys, religious and community leaders on at a church in the city for a “community conversation” about civil rights and police violence.

As CNN reported yesterday, Grand Rapids police released several forms of video footage capturing the two minute and 40 second interaction where Lyoya is seen exiting his vehicle and running away from the police officer who ultimately deployed his Taser and shot Lyoya in the back of his head.

“This video was very difficult to watch, because what you see in that video is an unnecessary and unjustifiable excessive use of force,” said Crump, who has been retained by the Lyoya family. Crump has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Michael Brown and other high-profile victims of police violence.

During the news conference, Crump outlined different actions the officer could have taken to deescalate the situation instead of deploying his weapon.

“This officer failed to follow the basic training. When the officer engages Patrick he goes and puts his hands on him, and when Patrick goes to walk away he could’ve just stepped back and called for backup,” Crump said. “When you look at him escalating the situation, [the officer] was the one being violent.”

Crump said despite the officer’s violence, Lyoya did not retaliate and have “combat” with this officer.

“Even after he deployed the Taser twice, if he had been following his training, that would’ve presented to him again another opportunity to deescalate and call for backup,” Crump said. “What was so wrong about him calling for backup? It wasn’t like Patrick had murdered someone. It wasn’t like he had robbed anybody. He was being stopped for a traffic violation.”

Crump said there’s nothing in the body and surveillance footage that indicated Patrick was an immediate danger to the officer.

“You cannot shoot an unarmed person just because they resist,” Crump said, adding, “and you cannot shoot an unarmed person just because of the color of their skin.”

Crump said he and the Lyoya family have asked the state’s attorney to prosecute the officer to the fullest extent of the law.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said on Wednesday that the officer involved in the shooting will not be identified publicly unless there are criminal charges. The officer is on paid leave and his police powers were suspended, the chief said. Michigan State Police are conducting a criminal investigation.

There have been multiple protests and rallies on behalf of Lyoya. On Tuesday evening, dozens of people called for justice as they rallied outside a City Commission meeting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez, Elizabeth Joseph, Steve Almasy and Tiffany Anthony contributed to this report.