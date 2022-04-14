Former football player arraigned on murder charges

By Marilyn Deutsch

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland State University student charged with killing his former girlfriend, a PSU music student, was arraigned Thursday on murder and domestic violence charges.

The former PSU football player, Keenan Harpole, is charged with gunning down 19-year-old Amara Marluke near the PSU campus earlier this month.

With his attorney, Harpole pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Marluke whose friends told FOX 12 the two had dated.

At a vigil held just days after her death, those who knew her mourned her. The event was hosted by restaurant The Cheerful Tortoise where Marluke would come in and eat with friends.

“—such an amazing person,” said The Cheerful Tortoise Manager Sunny Paysinger. “Fighting for social and racial injustices, really just and incredible person.”

Her alleged killer Harpole fled the scene but was arrested not long after in Bend after agreeing to turn himself in.

Marluke’s family was present in court and declined to speak but her mother thanked the Portland Police for their work on her daughter’s case.

Police have yet to release a motive in the case.

