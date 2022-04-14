La Pine firefighters union calls for Chief Supkis resignation or firing, cites behavior, other issues

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Rural Fire District’s monthly board meeting Thursday was filled with firefighters and concerned community members, hoping to talk about Fire Chief Michael Supkis and what the firefighters' union says are serious issues that should lead to his departure, one way or another.

Kevin Leehmann is the president of the Local 3387 La Pine Firefighters Union.

“Everybody seems to agree that it’s time for the chief to move on, or the board let him go,” Leehman said.

He and the union sent a letter to the board, asking for a vote of no confidence for Supkis, due to issues with the collective bargaining agreement, behavior, leadership tendencies, time off and several other grievances.

“One of the worst things I ever hear my chief say is, ‘Let's let the lawyers figure it out’,” Leehmann said. “We don’t need lawyers to run this department -- if we did, we should just hire one as a fire chief.”

Leehmann said they’ve lost 20% of the department, either to retirement or other opportunities, but the issues with the chief and the contract were at the forefront.

“Most of those people didn’t want to leave, but they found themselves in a position (where) they needed to,” Leehmann said.

With some firefighters working 48-hour shifts, the union called for Supkis to resign.

“We’ve reached a point with our chief that we feel like we can no longer continue to be ignored," Leehmann told the board during the meeting.

"I’ve been ignored. I’ve been lied to. I’ve seen it happen to our previous union members," he said. "Those seven members that left, I can’t just shut the door on -- 'Okay.' They left for a reason,” Leehmann said.

Fire District Board Director Doug Cox told Leehman: “Okay look -- let’s just kill it right now, this is not the time or place to do it.”

Cox and several other board members said they were not interested in discussing the union's letter during the public meeting.

“When I was a firefighter, when I had a problem, I ran a chain of command," Cox said. "Chain of command doesn’t seem to work sometimes, I agree with that. But until we have our executive session and work this out as a board, thank you very much for your attendance.”

Leehmann said he only sees one way for this to end.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to change until the chief resigns,” Leehmann said.

Chief Mike Supkis declined to comment Thursday.