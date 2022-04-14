Man found guilty in 2019 triple homicide

By James Paxson

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced on Wednesday a jury found a Flint man guilty on all counts related to a 2019 triple homicide that left three teens dead.

Quatrail Smith, 30, was convicted on three counts of first-degree premediated murder, four counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of a felon carrying a concealed weapon.

On Sept. 20, 2019, before about 7 a.m., officers from the city of Flint, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police were sent to a home on Illinois Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found three dead bodies, according to trial testimony.

One body was in the backyard, another was on the steps by the back door, and the third body was in the bedroom. The three victims ranged in age from 16 to 18-years-old.

Smith was arrested and taken into custody the next day. Investigators say a search warrant executed at his home provided important evidence linking him to the homicides.

“This is yet another tragic incident where gun violence in our community cut short the lives of three young men and will put another in prison for the rest of his life,” Leyton said.

Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for May 16. He could face life in prison without parole.

