US Capitol rioter who said he believed he was following Trump’s orders found guilty on all charges

By Holmes Lybrand

A January 6 rioter who claimed he was following “presidential orders” when he stormed the US Capitol and stole liquor and a coat rack was convicted Thursday on all charges by a jury in Washington, DC.

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator from Ohio, faced six charges — obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours on Thursday.

The most severe charge that Thompson was convicted of — obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony — carries up to 20 years in prison.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

