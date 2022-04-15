Deschutes County forester hosting wildfire protection walkthrough on China Hat Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A forester with Deschutes County is leading a wildfire protection walkthrough Friday for homeowners near China Hat Road.

The walkthrough is not expected to focus on the homeless camps situation in the area, though that is a prime concern for neighbors.

In the past two weeks, a pickup truck and an RV caught fire near China Hat Road.

County officials and the US Forest Service say they will continue with efforts to prevent fires in the area, where several fires at homeless encampments have raised concerns.

To reduce wildfire risks, Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said they will continue to take action.

"We have done a lot of hazardous fuel treatments out in that area," Nelson-Dean told NewsChannel 21 on Monday. "We have removed a lot of fuels. In addition, our law enforcement, field rangers and fire prevention folks -- China Hat is a real focus area for all of them."

Noah Chast will be at the walkthrough and will have a full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.