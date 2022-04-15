Grocery workers ratify new contract with Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions

By Web staff

CALIFORNIA (KCAL) — California grocery store employees overwhelmingly agreed to ratify the new three-year contract with supermarket chains Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Thursday – putting an end to the lengthy contract negotiations and pending strike.

The employees, who were represented by seven United Food and Commercial Worker Union representatives from both Southern and Central California, are now due wage increases of $4.25 over the length of the three-year deal.

Some classifications will receive higher pay raises on top of that.

The contract also increases the minimum amount of weekly hours for part time employees – from 24 hours to 28 hours. It also reduces the amount of time necessary for employees to jump up the wage scale, meaning less time to receive benefits from their respective employer.

Benefits for both dental and vision plans are set to be improved by employers as well, on top of pension benefit protection.

These changes could result in as much as $3,000 annually for some grocery store employees.

Workers will also have a say on all safety and security measures that may arise per store, with a provision to establish new health and safety committees at every location.

In a statement released by the union John Grant, UFCW President of the Local 770 branch said, “This contract is the beginning of the transformation of the grocery industry. Members stood up in solidarity, not only on the shop floor and at rallies outside the stores, but also at the bargaining table. Workers spoke up and the companies listened. This is transformational and the transformation will continue.”

The deal covers the more than 47,000 supermarket employees ranging from Paso Robles to the U.S.-Mexico border that are represented by seven UFCW Local groups.

The wage increases will also apply to nearly 7,000 Food4Less workers who had previously agreed to a deal with Kroger in 2021.

