San Francisco Man Sentenced To Prison For Attempting To Flee To Europe With Underage Girl

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A 37-year-old San Francisco man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to charges connected with his attempt to flee to Europe with a 16-year-old girl.

San Mateo County prosecutors said Dylan Raymos pleaded no contest last month to two felony charges — unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl and witness dissuasion.

Raymos was initially arrested on June 15, 2021 by Redwood City police and was ordered by a judge to not have contact with the teenage girl. After posting $25,000 bail to be released from custody, Raymos on July 7 picked up the teen at her home and they went to San Francisco International Airport with tickets to Amsterdam.

While they were on the plane, they were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The teen admitted to an ongoing email correspondence with Raymos, who said he planned to marry her, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

After a sentencing hearing Thursday where the teen’s parents and sister spoke, Raymos was sentenced to the four-year prison term with hundreds of days’ credit for time already served in custody. He was also ordered to not contact the teen for 10 years.

