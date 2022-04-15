Trump endorses JD Vance in Ohio Republican Senate primary

By Brian Rokus, CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Senate candidate J.D. Vance in the Republican primary in Ohio, writing that Vance is “the candidate most qualified and ready to win.”

Rumors of Trump’s pending endorsement had set off an effort by some state party officials to stop it, noting that Vance had previously been critical of the former President.

In his statement, Trump addressed Vance’s earlier comments: “Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades.”

Trump also seemed to acknowledge the controversial nature of the endorsement.

“This is not an easy endorsement for me to make because I like and respect some of the other candidates in the race — they’ve said great things about ‘Trump’ and, like me, they love Ohio and love our Country,” Trump said. “I’ve studied this race closely and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

