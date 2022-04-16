Skip to Content
Fire spreads to 5 homes, 16 families displaced

    LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Multiple triple-decker homes caught fire on Crosby Street in Lawrence Friday night. Sixteen families were displaced.

Fire departments from several towns responded as strong winds fueled the six-alarm fire.

Investigators believe the fire started on a back porch and spread to at least five buildings, melting the siding off of others nearby.

“There was a lot of fire and these are three-deckers, they’re 100-year-old buildings, balloon frame structure, which means no fire stops,” said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. “It’s windy, extremely close together, they’re houses I can’t walk between, they’re that close together.”

No one was injured. The families were brought to a nearby senior center for shelter.

