Man arrested, accused of killing his grandmother and placing her in a freezer

By Catherine Catoura

FLOYD COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Floyd County Police made an arrest Thursday night in connection to a missing person case.

82-year-old Doris Cumming was believed to have moved out of state, but her family reported that they had not heard from her since the time of her supposed move.

Investigators learned that Cumming’s grandson, Robert Tincher III, was living with her before she disappeared. Tincher had been planning to move along with his grandmother near the end of 2021.

Police made contact with Tincher, and learned that Cumming had been injured at their home around December 2021. Tincher did not seek medical care, instead placing Cumming inside large plastic bags before placing her, believed to be injured but still alive, in a freezer in order to conceal her death, police say.

Investigators believe Cumming suffered from several other injuries, and that she was left in the freezer until her death. She remained in the freezer at the home until March, when she was then taken to another location in Floyd County.

Police have charged Tincher with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and concealing the death of another.

