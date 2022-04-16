Police say man was driving 97 mph when he injured officers, civilians on highway in January

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Charges against 22-year-old Kohl Bryson Parker allege he was driving just under 100 mph when he struck a marked police vehicle, injuring two officers and six civilians.

On Jan. 24, the two officers were pulled over on the inside lane of westbound Interstate 64 assisting six occupants of a vehicle that was immobilized on the highway, a probable cause statement says. The marked police vehicle had its lights on.

The statement says Parker was driving a Lexus sedan at 97.6 mph when he hit the police vehicle. The marked speed limit in that area is 55 mph.

The officers and civilians were taken to the hospital after the collision. At least six of the eight had serious physical injuries, including fractures, traumatic brain injuries and an amputation, the statement says.

Parker has been charged with 12 felonies, including assault and armed criminal action.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.