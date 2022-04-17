China’s economy grows 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022

By Laura He, CNN Business

China’s economy grew 4.8% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, quicker than the 4% rate of growth it recorded in the previous quarter, government statistics showed on Monday.

The world’s second largest economy got off to a surprisingly good start in the first two months of the year, with several major economic indicators released last month beating forecasts. But the outlook has worsened considerably since March, with the country’s biggest Covid outbreak in two years and escalating lockdowns starting to weigh heavily on activity.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.