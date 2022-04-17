Deputies Respond To Noise Complaint, Start Dancing At Punjabi Wedding In Tracy

By Web Staff

TRACY, California (KOVR) — A couple of deputies joined in on the fun of a Punjabi wedding – and it was all captured on video.

The celebration was taking place on April 13. Kanda Productions, who was working at the wedding, says the party was going into the 10 p.m. hour when some deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office showed up and reportedly told the group that they had gotten a noise complaint.

Of course, the partiers agreed to turn down the volume – as long as the deputies agreed to dance with them on one song.

As seen in the video taken by Kanda Productions, one of the deputies happily obliged. The other deputy also joined in, although his dance moves paled in comparison to his partner’s.

