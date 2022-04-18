Skip to Content
17-year-old girl killed in road rage incident

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on 29th and Courtland that left one dead Sunday night, April 17.

The victim was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as 17-year-old Teonna Covington.

Officials say Covington was shot while being a passenger in a vehicle.

The incident is road rage related.

Milwaukee police are continuing to seek unknown suspects.

If you have any information, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips App.

