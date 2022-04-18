Deschutes floater parking plans are … floating: Summer status for streets near river up in the air

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It may take a little more hunting in the near future to find free parking near the Deschutes River if you plan to float the river or just splash your feet in the cold water.

The city of Bend is expanding the area of the Old Bend neighborhood's "parking benefit district" after the City Council made the pilot program permanent back in December.

Bend Parking Services Division Manager Tobias Marx told NewsChannel 21 Monday the streets near Miller's Landing Park, on the east side of the river, are part of the Old Bend district and could eventually be enforced with paid and time-limited parking.

The Bend Park and Recreation District is monitoring the outcome of the parking program and feedback from the public.

Parking for Riverbend Park, further up river is also expected to be impacted by a planned condominium complex at the corner of SW Columbia Street and Shevlin Hixon Drive.

Jack Hirsh has reached out the park district and is also speaking with Marx today. His story is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.