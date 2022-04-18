Former Maryland mayor avoids prison in revenge porn case

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland mayor who admitted to posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on Reddit will not have to spend time behind bars under a plea deal. The state prosecutor’s office announced Monday that former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn online and was sentenced to a year and a day for each of the five counts, with all of the incarceration time suspended. Bradshaw also was ordered to pay $750 restitution to the victim and to perform 100 hours of community service. Bradshaw pleaded guilty to posting nude photos of a woman he was once in a romantic relationship with after the relationship had ended.