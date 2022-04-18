Two seats on Florida drop tower ride linked to teen’s death had been ‘misadjusted,’ officials say

By Kevin Conlon

Two seats on an Orlando, Florida, amusement park ride, including that of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the ride last month, had been manually adjusted, a forensic engineering firm hired to investigate the incident found.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried and State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, presented the firm’s findings during a news update Monday.

The operator of the FreeFall drop tower made manual adjustments to two seats on the ride “presumably, to allow for larger riders, which should not have happened based on the manufacturer’s guidelines,” said Thompson.

“All protocols, procedures and safety measures provided to us by the manufacturer of the ride were followed. Today’s report suggests a full review of the ride’s design, safety, operation, restraint mechanisms and history — which of course we welcome,” Trevor Arnold, an attorney for the ride’s operator, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

“Seat 1’s harness proximity sensor was manually loosened, adjusted and tightened to allow a restraint opening of near 7 inches,” about 4 inches more than the normal opening range for the restraints, according to the report produced by Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis, Inc.

Its engineers went to the site of the accident to investigate in early April.

The opening on the restraint may have grown to as much as 10 inches with force, according to the report.

