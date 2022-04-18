Ukrainian church gathers on Easter to help refugees

By Shawnte Passmore

ORANGEVALE, California (KOVR) — On Easter, local Ukrainian churches saw the celebration as a way to strengthen the hope that their country will be free again.

In a few days, the Russian invasion will enter its second month.

To date, the UN Refugee Agency reports more than 4.8 million Ukrainians escaped the war-torn country.

Most Ukrainian refugees escape to neighboring European countries. In February, the federal government reported a small number of them were at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Now in April, it’s expected that March’s numbers will be much higher based on observations at the border.

Prayers filled Spring of Life Church on Sunday. Their praise mouthed their hearts’ desires – for Ukraine to rise victoriously against their invaders.

Their weaponry involves a different kind of firepower: music.

During an Easter concert Saturday, which featured famous Ukrainian popstar Rulada, the church raised $30,000.

Senior pastor Vadeym Dashkevych tells CBS13 its latest mission is three-fold. Transportation is needed to get Ukrainians out of hotspots.

“The second thing, what we do is we support the people that families [whose siblings has been killed],” Dashkevych said. “That’s food, clothes, and everything that they need.”

As a stage crew broke down the set Sunday, the church worked overtime.

In recent weeks, CBS13 reported how the church sent teams overseas for humanitarian aid. It’s also providing help at the U.S.- Mexico border where refugees are seeking entry.

This week, the church said it’s sending a plane from Los Angeles to fly medicine to Poland before entering Ukraine.

The congregation also has its role.

“I have a family right now,” said Dashkevych. “I guess half of our church has a family in their homes.”

As they open their hearts, they pray peace descends upon Ukraine.

