Red Sox add 2 more to COVID list ahead of Toronto series

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz have been added to the COVID-19 related injury list.  The team announced their additions a day after catcher Kevin Plawecki tested and two staffers tested positive for the virus.  Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish and outfielder Rob Refsnyder were called up from Triple-A Worcester to take their places on the roster. Boston opens a three-game series against Toronto Tuesday night. After Sunday’s 8-1 victory over the Twins, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.  

