Woman found shot to death, man wounded in parking lot of restaurant

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LONS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A woman was killed and a man wounded after they were found shot several times in a fast food parking lot in South Los Angeles.

The shooting scene was found Monday at about 3:20 p.m. at a Jack In The Box parking lot in the area of Florence and Western Avenues. Both had been found with multiple gun shot wounds, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.

She has not been identified.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. They had been in a white Mercedes sedan in the parking lot, and it’s unclear what their relationship was.

Suspect information and a possible motive have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.

