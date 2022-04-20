Marine law enforcement academy training set for Lake Billy Chinook

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board will be conducting its annual marine law enforcement academy on Lake Billy Chinook in Jefferson County, from April 25 through May 6.

This intensive nine-day course is designed for new or seasonal marine law enforcement officers to learn an array of fundamental skillsets around boating laws, boating safety education, boat handling, and practicing different scenarios on the water.

“The safety of Oregon’s boaters is our priority. The curriculum taught at our annual academy not only focuses on marine law but also focuses on interacting with recreational boaters to educate and promote safety and positive behaviors that help reduce risks,” says Eddie Persichetti, Law Enforcement Training Coordinator for the Marine Board. “Many marine deputies and troopers are also recreational boaters themselves, so teaching the skillsets of marine enforcement, combined with promoting positive interactions on the water will benefit all boaters and create an enjoyable experience for all who recreate on Oregon’s waterways.”

Persichetti adds, “We’re excited to be returning to Jefferson County for the third consecutive year and strive to represent the highest standards of marine law enforcement training in the country. We’d like to thank the continued support of the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office, the community of Madras and the hospitality of Cove Palisades Resort.”

On-water training will take place at Lake Billy Chinook, where students will develop their basic boat handling skills and participate in active scenarios that emphasize safety, courtesy, enforcement tactics, and accident prevention. Pool sessions are also part of the curriculum, teaching advanced swimming skills, water rescue, and defensive tactics. Pool sessions will be conducted at the Madras Aquatic Center.

The 2022 Marine Academy roster has over 60 participants, representing 17 different County Sheriff’s Offices and the Oregon State Police.

Learn more about the Marine Board’s unique partnership with marine law enforcement.