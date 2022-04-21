Biden to announce new Ukraine security assistance Thursday

By Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

President Joe Biden will announce additional security assistance to Ukraine during remarks from the White House on Thursday, according to an official, as he updates Americans on the US response to the war in Ukraine.

CNN has previously reported the President is preparing an additional $800 million package of assistance following a similarly sized measure earlier this month.

In his remarks, Biden plans to update Americans on US efforts to support the people of Ukraine along with unveiling the new assistance package, which has been finalized in recent days.

The latest package would come a week after the Biden administration authorized another $800 million security package, which included artillery and anti-artillery radars for the first time since the Russian invasion began.

The Biden administration is working to get the military assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible because it believes the war is at a critical stage and the continued US assistance could make a difference when Russia’s more aggressive assault on eastern Ukraine ramps up.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

