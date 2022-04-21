Siblings receive life-saving kidney transplants hours apart

By Andrea Nakano

ANTIOCH, California (KPIX) — The Ouimet family’s two youngest kids both have a rare liver disorder, and were both desperately needing kidney transplants until they received life-saving phone calls hours apart.

For the family from Antioch, this incredibly tough journey began roughly 10 years ago.

Matthew Ouimet first received a liver and kidney transplant at the age of 2. Now at 11 years old, Matthew is back home recovering from his 2nd kidney transplant.

“I’m actually able to be a normal kid. I’m glad I can take a break from all this stuff after so many years and waiting,” Matthew told KPIX 5 on Wednesday. “I’m glad I can relax for a couple of years at least.”

Over the last ten years, he went from one medical appointment to another as he battled a rare genetic liver disorder.

Matthew wasn’t alone. His sibling Carswell Ouimet was also diagnosed with the same disease.

After years of waiting for a kidney transplant, less than two weeks ago, Carswell Ouimet got the news they desperately wanted to hear.

“I froze for a good 10-15 seconds as I tried to process what that meant. Because there’s waiting and thinking about it and actually hearing the words is completely different and an unexpected feeling,” Carswell said.

Within 24 hours, the Ouimet family discovered both children received an offer for an organ.

“We always knew it was going to take someone’s loss for our gain. That somebody was going to hurt for us to be happy,” said Kelly Ouimet, the kids’ father. “We never looked at it as, ‘Where is our organs?’ We always wondered is our donor living their best life.”

Mother Kristi Ouimet added, “We don’t pray for someone’s death. We just pray that if somebody was to pass away that it was in a way that it can give life to other people.”

This journey though is far from over. Kelly and Kristi Ouimet know the challenges that come with organ transplants but they remain hopeful for a full recovery.

The family is also hoping its story will inspire others to give the gift of life.

“I want to tell them that when we say donors save lives, it’s not cheesy, it’s not a weak sentiment to get more organs. It’s real and true,” Carswell said. “The past two years of my life has been on standby. But now that I have a new kidney, it has really brought a new view on life. It has brought a new life, period.”

