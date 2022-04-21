Supreme Court revives fight over painting stolen by Nazis

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping alive a California man’s hope of reclaiming a valuable impressionist masterpiece taken from his family by the Nazis and now on display in a Spanish museum. The question in the case was not directly about whether San Diego resident David Cassirer can get back the streetscape by French impressionist Camille Pissarro. Instead, the question was whose property laws apply to resolving the dispute over “Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon, Effect of Rain.” Lower courts had said Spanish property law should ultimately govern the case and that under Spanish law, the museum was the owner. Instead, the justices unanimously sided with Cassirer and said lower courts need to revisit the dispute.