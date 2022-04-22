Missing couple found shot to death in New Hampshire

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides.

Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails.

Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods.

The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail.

Police are looking for the public’s assistance, asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance systems. Anyone who saw the Reids on Monday April 18 is asked to contact Concord Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.