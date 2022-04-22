Pakistan leaders say no foreign plot in ex-PM Khan’s removal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A committee of Pakistan’s top political and military leaders say that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims that he was ousted from power by a foreign plot are untrue. The statement issued Friday by the National Security Committee aimed to put an official end to the claims by Khan, who has repeatedly said the United States conspired to oust him from power with the help of his political rivals. Khan was forced from office by a no-confidence vote about two weeks ago. On Thursday at a rally in the eastern city of Lahore, he demanded snap elections and again blamed his removal on a foreign conspiracy.