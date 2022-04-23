Former Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88

By Sara Murray and Rachel Janfaza, CNN

Former Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah has died at 88, according to a press release from his foundation.

“A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should be,” said A. Scott Anderson, chairman of the Hatch Foundation. “He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle.”

Hatch, the former Senate president pro tempore and the longest-serving US senator in Utah history, served in the chamber for 42 years from 1977 to 2019.

He was the chairman emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, which focuses on civic engagement and political discourse and is home to his legislative records.

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream,” Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Hatch Foundation, said in the release.

“Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves. From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch,” Sandgren said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.