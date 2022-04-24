‘Fedora Bandit’ Sentenced To 9 Years For Denver Metro Area Bank Robberies

By Anna Maria Basquez

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A tan fedora, a blue surgical mask and a stolen car were among items linking one man to several bank robberies in the Denver metro area, authorities say. They dubbed him the “Fedora Bandit.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced this week a federal judge sentenced Daniel Wade Shaw, 32, of Centennial, to 108 months in federal prison for holding up four banks and carjacking a woman.

“Violent crimes are on the rise in the Denver metro area,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader as part of a statement issued by the United States Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Colorado. “Our investigators, crime lab, and all other supporting resources are crucial to not only prosecuting these suspects, but to also helping the victims of violent crime. While we celebrate the outcome of this case, we remain focused and relentless in our pursuit to bring more violent criminals to justice.”

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies contacted Shaw on April 4, 2021 outside his home and arrested him on an active search warrant, officials said in the statement.

“(Authorities) found items of evidence related to some of the bank robberies. They also found a stolen car that had been used in several robberies,” according to the statement.

While the official court records were sealed, the DOJ listed the following bank robberies to have been carried out by Shaw:

The robbery of the Wells Fargo on West 52nd Avenue in Arvada wearing a fedora and mask on Feb. 2, 2021 The robbery of US Bank on West Bowles Avenue in Littleton on Feb. 12, 2021. “Out of fear, the victim teller complied with the demand,” the statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said. “The defendant ran off. He was observed wearing a light tan fedora, a blue surgical mask, and a dark coat. A search of the area surrounding the bank located the tan fedora hat and blue surgical mask. The hat was later tested for DNA, and it matched a DNA profile from a swab obtained from the defendant.” The robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank at 6722 s. University Blvd. in Westminster on March 22, 2021. “According to the plea agreement, detectives executed search warrants during the investigation, and records obtained from Google showed the defendant’s phone at or near several other bank robberies,” the statement listed, citing the plea agreement, including this robbery. The robbery of the 1st Bank at 10367 Federal Blvd. in Westminster on March 23, 2021. At this site, the statement alleges he threatened to use a gun and “Gmail records show the defendant at both scenes at the time of the robbery.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office cites the plea agreement as stating “… On March 30, 2021, the defendant approached a woman who was filling up washer fluid in her vehicle. The defendant got into her car, pointed a handgun in her direction, cycled the slide, and motioned for the victim to step away. Out of fear, the victim complied. The defendant took the car and fled the area. Gmail records show the defendant’s phone near the scene at the time of the carjacking.” “This defendant left a trail of terrified victims, who were just doing their jobs and going about their daily lives,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “This lengthy sentence will not make those victims whole again, but it does send a clear message that we will prosecute criminals who rob innocent people of their peace of mind. We appreciate our federal and state partners who work tirelessly to take repeat offenders off the streets.”

Special Agent in Charge Michael H. Schneider of the Denver FBI Field Office stated, “This defendant did not learn his lesson the first time, and today’s sentence will hopefully provide him with more time in prison to reflect upon his criminal conduct.”

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico imposed the 108-month prison sentenced on April 20.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigations.

