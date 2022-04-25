13-year-old girl dies in triple shooting

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal triple shooting on the city’s south side late Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of W. Rogers St. and S. 5th Pl. around 9:30 p.m.

A 13-year-old Milwaukee girl sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 13-year-old as Shanaria Wilson.

The other victims included a 10-year-old Milwaukee girl, who was in serious but stable condition, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals, and are expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.