APD investigating after KKK flyers found posted in northwest Atlanta

By JENNIFER LIFSEY

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found posted in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

APD says they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department released the following statement regarding the flyers:

“Recently, residents within our Zone 1 community discovered flyers that appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging. APD is fully aware of this matter and currently investigating to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community. This investigation remains active and on-going at this time.”

Atlanta Police Department

