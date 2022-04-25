Redmond boy, 4, seriously hurt in Bend Parkway crash, undergoing treatment at Portland hospital

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family members involved the two-vehicle crash on the Bend Parkway Friday morning Friday are still recovering, especially 4-year old Kai Banderas.

The crash injured four people, including two young children, and caused lengthy lane closures and traffic delays on Friday.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by a friend of the family, Kai's car seat was ejected from the car, and then he was thrown from his car seat.

Their nanny, who was driving the car, suffered broken ribs in the crash but was reported to be doing okay.

Kai's infant sibling was kept safe in their car seat, the friend wrote.

Kai was flown by helicopter to a Portland hospital with his mom to get more mostly concentrated on injuries to his face and head.

Noah Chast will be speaking the family today with an update on Kai and his condition. You can watch his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.