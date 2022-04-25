Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash
His mom says: 'You never think it could happen to you, you know? Until it does.'
(Update: Adding video, comments from family involved in crash, family of driver)
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse.
Kai's mom, Elizabeth Banderas, said Monday, “He’s okay for a minute, like he forgets what happened -- but then all of a sudden, he remembers, but it’s like back and he’s not himself any more.”
Banderas was home Friday morning when she got a call, telling her Kai was involved in an accident and had serious injuries.
“You never think it could happen to you, you know? Until it does. And then it makes you realize anything could happen to you,” Banderas said.
The crash injured four people, including two young children, and caused lengthy lane closures and traffic delays on Friday.
The 5-year-old was in the car with his nanny, 65-year-old Jackie Fallowfield, and an infant child from another family.
Fallowfield's daughter told NewsChannel 21 her mom has known Kai his whole life, and the Banderas family has complete trust in her as a nanny.
She said Friday morning, Fallowfield had just dropped off another child at a preschool in Bend and was heading north toward Redmond.
The nanny's daughter told NewsChannel 21 her mother is not sure what caused the crash, but everything went blank -- and the next thing she knew, she was on the other side of the highway, with her car split in half and Kai thrown out of the car in his car seat.
“She definitely kicked into fight or flight,” Banderas said of her nanny. “She jumped out of the car and ran to find the kids when it happened.”
The infant was safe in their car seat, and Fallowfield had a few broken ribs and was shaken up. Kai was flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, and was treated for degloving injuries on his face, and two sprained ankles.
“But he very clearly had like -- his face was just unrecognizable,” Banderas said.
It’s not lost on Banderas how close her son was to death.
“So grateful -- I mean, it really makes you change your outlook on everything,” Banderas said. “How you punish them, how you treat them, how you talk to each other. It just makes you realize how life can literally be gone in an instant.”
Kai is back home now and in good spirits around his two siblings, but he can get embarrassed by his wounds.
“And it wasn’t until he went to the bathroom -- and then he went and hid in his room, and that was the first time he saw himself in the mirror … What did he say?” Banderas asked her husband Eric.
“He said he was scary,” Eric Banderas recalled.
“He didn't want to see himself,” Elizabeth Banderas added.
While it’s tough to see him struggle, Kai's mom can’t help but be thankful.
“His scars aren’t going to matter, as soon as he’s healed and he’s back to his normal self,” Banderas said. “We’re glad that we’re here at home, and not at a funeral.”
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, along with the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, and few details have been released.
NewsChannel21 was told search warrants have been issued and they hope to have more information by the end of the week.
You can find a link to Kai's GoFundMe page here.
Comments
18 Comments
35mph should be the speed limit on the “Parkway”. A few dozen automated speed control cameras writing citations at 35.01mph to enforce the limit. There’s the formula for a nicer town.
“The Parkway” speed limit is just fine for those with the skillset to drive. “The Parkway” was supposed to be a bypass around town, a band-aid fix for a real bypass needed around the entire area. I contend that some town fathers or city councilors had some property for sale and that is why “The Parkway” runs all over like it does, the Millers would not play ball, hence there is no interchange at Greenwood to head east. Go drive the backroads if you can not handle the reality of driving the main roads, stop trying to dumb things down to your level.
90% of the drivers aren’t capable at 45 and the parkless “Parkway” isn’t even 7 miles long. Going slow for a short distance costs almost no time. Not to mention the savings on wear and tear, reducing noise pollution and fatalities. You might want to reduce Bend to being just a wide spot in a highway but I don’t. And yes the “Parkway” was designed to be 45mph until a reduction in speed was needed because of growth. I was at that hearing.
ODOT has some complicated rules for setting speed limits on a roadway (as do most States). One of the things taken into consideration is the prevailing average speed of traffic. No way would a 35 mph limit pass the criteria. What would have been the point of building the Parkway? 35 MPH is the speed limit on 3rd Street; we could have just kept using that. Sure we could set the speed limit at 10 MPH on all roadways, or ban cars outright, and make things perfectly safe, but the fix would be worse than the problem. We don’t know all the details of this awful accident, but I’d be surprised if driving 45 MPH was the cause.
The city now has more say so on speeds because of some changes in Salem. And so long as people keep living in Bend, the speed limit on 3rd should be 20mph, citations given by cameras at 20.01mph.
non-deplorable = Left lane camper on any and all roads, just because “they” can as that is the speed limit, despite the other law saying stay right unless passing, which will be ignored out of ignorance and spite because non-deplorable is always righteous. Get over yourself. As for reducing Bend to a wide spot, that is all it was at the start and is now just a tourist trap that produces nothing that is not service industry-based, hence no true bypass will be built so as to get every tourist penny possible. Bend in general needs to advocate a state-wide sales tax to even get more tourist dollars.
Please stay off the roads. You are a hazard to qualified and experienced drivers.
Have you donated to the cause?
Heartbreaking. Prayers he makes a full and pain free as much as poss recovery.
So did he have a birthday today as earlier said he was 4. Anywhoo hope little bigger have a speedy recovery
Story was corrected.
FYI there should be a warning on clicking that GoFundMe link. The photos are hard to take and may be too much for some people.
Again, what does speed have to do with this accident? According to the 5pm news, the Nanny blacked out and crossed over into the southbound lanes.
No, she meant the memory of the crash is blacked out.
I find it absolutely pathetic that people are talking about speed etc.
There is a little boy who needs prayers, good juju, whatever you may believe in, sent his way. That is truly all that matters at this point!!
Praying for you little dude, and your family!
It seems like anytime something happens a “Go Fund Me” goes up before any facts come to light. Bet a lot of family’s wish they could afford a nanny?
“She said before the crash, everything went blank, and next thing she knew she was on the other side of the highway, with her car split in half”. Sure sounds like she blacked out.
WHEN the crash occurred, as often happens, in terms of recalling details. No one at this point is claiming otherwise. The investigation is continuing.