Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside an occupied apartment in northwest Portland Monday night.

Just after 9 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a report of a person entering an apartment on the second floor in the 1000 block of Northwest Naito Parkway. Police said the suspect accessed the unit by climbing from the roof of the complex onto a balcony. The people inside the apartment were able to get out.

According to police, the suspect armed himself with knives and a hammer. He then began causing significant damage to the apartment, including breaking windows, furniture and appliances. Police said the suspect also threw items, including furniture, out of the apartment.

Officers set up a containment area and evacuated at least three other apartments. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene.

Police said CNT negotiators communicated with the suspect for several hours. Just before 1 a.m., the suspect agreed to surrender and was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.

The suspect’s name will be released when he is booked into jail.

