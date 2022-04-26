Bad Bunny lands Marvel role as Spider-Man character El Muerto

By Marianne Garvey

Bad Bunny is set to join the Marvel universe.

The Grammy-winning artist will star as El Muerto in a stand alone Marvel movie for Sony, scheduled for release in 2024.

Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance during the announcement at CinemaCon.

El Muerto is Juan Carlos, a man who was a champion wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match. When Marvel character El Dorado came to kill a weakened El Muerto, who was stung by Spider-Man, Spider-Man saved him and the two defeated El Dorado.

Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican and his given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

“To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible,” Bad Bunny told the CinemaCon audience.

He has recently appeared in “Narcos: Mexico” and will star in “Cassandro” with Gael García Bernal. He will also appear in “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, which is set for release in July.

