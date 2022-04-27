Community rallies to raise more than $17,000 for 6 children left behind by woman found dead

By DEE HÖLZEL

RACINE, Wisconsin (La Crosse Tribune) — Members of the community have rallied for the family of Brittany Booker, 30, the mother of six who was found dead Sunday morning.

The organizer of the online fundraiser said nearly $20,000 has been raised in just about 24 hours. The proceeds will go to the victim’s mother and are expected to support Booker’s children.

Yogi Edwards, proprietor of Yogi’s Pud’n, was a neighbor of Booker’s for 20 years and started the fundraiser on her own initiative.

“My community comes together in tragic situations and we give from the heart,” she said, “and we do not put any expectations on what we give.”

The Racine Police Department identified the suspect in the case as Terry L. Jackson, 42, who supposedly has ties to Chicago. He has several warrants out for his arrest, including one for attempted homicide in connection to a previous attack on Booker and her friend in February.

The investigation began after Booker was reported missing before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A crime scene was developed around the intersection of 13th Street and Villa Street.

Law enforcement is urging witnesses, or citizens with any information, to call Racine Police Investigator Lt. Friedel at 262-635-7761 or U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Donations can be made via the smartphone application Cash App, to the account $Yogispudn.

