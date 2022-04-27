Free gas: Sunriver Resort’s latest lure to fill summer job openings

Has established $300,000 fund for gift cards to help offset rising gas costs

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) - In a bid to attract and retain employees needed to fill over 400 summer seasonal positions, Sunriver Resort announced Wednesday that it will help pay for employees’ gas for the next four months through a gift card distribution.

The resort said it is now accepting applications for a variety of positions for the 2022 summer season. Part and full-time seasonal positions include culinary and housekeeping staff, marina, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, food and beverage, management and more.

“In addition to offering competitive wages, we have established a $300,000 fund to help offset the rising cost of gas for all of our employees as yet another benefit to working here,” said Tom O’Shea, Sunriver Resort's managing director. “We are looking for candidates who are focused on delivering a high-quality experience to our guests, but who also want to work in a fun, welcoming environment.”

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is visiting the resort Wednesday to get details about the gas payment offer, how the resort's job situation stands and the impacts on resort operations. Her report is coming up at 5.

Here's the rest of the resort's news release announcing the gas assistance:

The resort is accepting online applications and an in-person hiring fair will take place Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Homestead Building at Sunriver Resort. Candidates attending the hiring fair are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event. Hiring will be done on the spot, and wages for some positions start at $25 per hour. Applicants must be age 14+ to work at Sunriver Resort, and not all positions require candidates to have previous experience.

Competitive wages are just one of the many perks offered to Sunriver Resort employees. Being part of the team includes great perks such as complimentary golf, free canoe and bicycle rentals for employees and their immediate family, discount fitness club membership to Sage Springs Club and Spa, and discounts at Sunriver Resort restaurants and retail outlets. These benefits add to the appeal of this locals’ favorite resort and contribute to the like-minded team spirit that brings returning staff back year-after-year.

For more information and to apply for current job openings, visit www.sunriverresort.com.

About Sunriver Resort

Located just 15 miles south of Bend, Ore. in the heart of Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort is an all-season, activity-rich, 3,300-acre getaway destination and conference center. Sunriver Resort is resplendent with natural beauty and endless activities, including world-renowned golf, award-winning spa facilities and services, nine Northwest restaurants and cafes and more. The historic resort features lodge style rooms, suites, vacation homes and condominiums to both rent or purchase. Local activities include skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, rafting, fishing, brewery tours and much more. Whether guests stay for a day, a week, or a lifetime, they are sure to find an escape filled with adventure, relaxation, inspiration and ultimately, unforgettable memories. For more information, visit http://www.sunriverresort.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.