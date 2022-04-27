Middle schoolers involved in all-out brawl at trampoline park

By Scott Carpenter

Click here for updates on this story

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowa middle schoolers were in a brawl at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Grimes on Friday night.

Video shows middle schools girls fighting and a large group around watching and cheering as the fight raged on.

“The fight was an all-out brawl, worse than a bar fight, completely out of control,” said Jodi Noble, the parent of a kid that was at Sky Zone that night.

Noble dropped her daughter off at Sky Zone so she could have a good time with friends, but hours later she received a desperate call for help.

“Friday I was relaxing at home and received a frantic phone call from my daughter saying they had run to the Casey’s because their friend had been jumped,” Noble said.

Polk County deputies arrived at Sky Zone just before 10 p.m. Friday.

They had to treat one of the girls at the scene for her injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office tells KCCI they’ve been to the Sky Zone in Grimes 24 times over the past six months.

Some medical calls, theft calls, an assault and now this brawl.

KCCI reached out to Sky Zone multiple times for comment but did not hear back.

In the meantime, Noble’s daughter is currently not going to school at Johnston Middle School.

She says the other kids in the fight go to Johnston are threatening her daughter.

“Our kids are asking, begging to go online for the rest of the school year, they don’t feel like they can go back,” Noble said. “I want the school to be a safe place. I want to see these kids that are making threats face some sort of consequence.”

A Johnston Community School District spokesperson tells KCCI that the Johnston Middle School principal and school resource officer are working to make sure students are safe.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles in the fight are being referred to juvenile court. It will be up to the court to decide what punishment they face for their actions in the fight.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.