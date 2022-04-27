Sheriff determines pack of dogs killed woman

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office determined a pack of dogs killed a woman.

On Tuesday, investigators determined a pack of dogs was responsible for a woman’s death. The homicide investigation started over the weekend with deputies thinking they were looking into a stabbing.

When deputies found 61-year-old Anita Mears’ body in the front yard of a home in Newalla, they thought they were looking at stab wounds. However, the coroner’s office said they were dog bites.

“This is not a homicide, but that Ms. Mears was attacked by multiple dogs,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said she was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs.

“Ms. Mears had injuries consistent with being stabbed multiple times,” the sheriff said.

Her dog stood guard over her body.

“Ms. Mears’ dog was injured in the attack. We believe the dog was trying to protect her,” the sheriff said.

Authorities now warned the public of what they call a dangerous pack of dogs possibly roaming the area.

“Oh, you talk about how in any rural part of the community, dogs they get loose out there and then they group up and they just run like pack animals so it is very common to see a pack of dogs running around,” neighbor Linsie Wilkerson said.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know where the dogs are now. If you see a pack of dogs, don’t try to approach them.

They don’t want another tragedy.

“Our heart goes out to her family. Life is precious and it’s sad when you lose one, especially in this fashion,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know where the dogs are and they ask anyone who sees a pack to not approach and to call the police.

