Bend appliance store manager says thefts are becoming the norm

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas, batteries, tires, and parts of diesel tanks are being stolen frequently from Standard TV & Appliance in Bend, according to its manager, Michael Edelblut.

Edelbut said Thursday the recent increase in inflation and rising gas prices are a likely cause for the thefts. Edelblut also says he believes as homeless encampments are being closed by the city due to health and safety concerns, they are relocating to different areas in the city, and some are moving behind his store, making them likely culprits.

Edelblut says every theft is being reported to the Bend Police Department.

Carly Keenan is meeting with the store manager to find out more. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.