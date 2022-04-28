First responders support Bridgeport boy burned in alleged bullying incident

By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Bridgeport family said it is weighing the possibility of moving after it said a 6-year-old boy was burned in a bullying incident.

While Dominick Krankall recovers at Bridgeport Hospital, the state’s first responder community came out in full force for support on Thursday.

Law enforcement and first responders said they learned that Dominick wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, they brought cruisers, fire trucks and SWAT vehicles to him in the form of a parade that the boy excitedly watched from his hospital room as he continued his recovery.

“We’re with you, we’re with you 100 percent,” said Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim. “I hope it’s a message that will continue to give him the strength that he needs as he goes through from here forward.”

From the middle of Bridgeport Hospital’s traffic circle, the lights and sirens were seen and heard all the way up in Dominick Krankall’s room.

Aaron Krankall said his 6-year-old-son has been bullied since they moved to their Bridgeport neighborhood last year.

Dominick Krankall’s sister spoke on Thursday.

“Obviously [we’re] very upset,” said Kayla Deegan, Dominick Krankall’s sister. “I honestly don’t even have words for it.”

“Pushing ‘em, tripping ‘em, there’s always been some type of issue,” explained Aaron Krankall, Dominick’s father.

Aaron Krankall said the problems reached a tipping point on Sunday.

Preliminary reports by police showed children were playing in Dominick’s backyard and lit objects on fire.

One of those objects. According to Aaron Krankall, was tossed at Dominick’s face.

Doctors called Dominick Krankall’s bravery astounding.

“He is a tough little young man and his spirits are actually very good,” said Dr. Magna Dias, chair of pediatrics, Bridgeport Hospital.

One of the doctors at the hospital said his recovery could take weeks to months. However, he should make a full recovery.

“It’s very important to have a positive attitude when you’re recovering,” Dias said. “If you feel like you have no hope, then then it actually makes it much more difficult to recover. So things like this [parade] are really meaningful.”

Organizers of a fundraising effort on the website GoFundMe.com said Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns.

That fundraising page exceeded a $50,000 goal and raised more than $277,000.

Some of that money the family said will be used to move to a new home. They no longer want to stay in the Louisiana Avenue neighborhood where the boy was hurt.

In the meantime, family members said they are grateful for the support they received.

“We have people bringing us dinners to my family before I get home, so they have dinner,” Aaron Krankall said. “We’ve had relatives and aunts, people coming over, and cousins coming over and helping out. it’s just been amazing.”

The GoFundMe page has had donations from as far away as New Zealand as people said they were moved by Dominick’s story. The page can be found here.

