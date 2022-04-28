Montenegro lawmakers elect pro-EU government after crisis

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin lawmakers have approved a new, pro-Western government that promised to speed up European Union integration and make an effort to bridge a deep political divide in the small Balkan nation. The government led by new Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic won support Thursday from 45 lawmakers in the 81-member parliament, Three lawmakers voted against it and pro-Serbian groups did not attend the session. The vote comes weeks after the previous, pro-Serbian government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in February. The election of the pro-Western government in Montenegro is seen as a boost to U.S. and EU efforts at maintaining stability in the volatile Balkans amid the war in Ukraine.