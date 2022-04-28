Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:52 AM

Montenegro lawmakers elect pro-EU government after crisis

KTVZ

By PREDRAG MILIC
Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin lawmakers have approved a new, pro-Western government that promised to speed up European Union integration and make an effort to bridge a deep political divide in the small Balkan nation. The government led by new Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic  won support Thursday from 45 lawmakers in the 81-member parliament, Three lawmakers voted against it and pro-Serbian groups did not attend the session. The vote comes weeks after the previous, pro-Serbian government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in February. The election of the pro-Western government in Montenegro is seen as a boost to U.S. and EU efforts at maintaining stability in the volatile Balkans amid the war in Ukraine. 

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content