Baltimore City Dedicating Street To Slain Police Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — City officials on Friday evening will dedicate a street to slain Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was fatally shot last year in the line of duty.

Holley’s family will join Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison for the ceremony, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the corner of Hazel Street and Pennington Avenue, the same intersection where she was shot.

Holley was seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when she was shot. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remained in the ICU until she was removed from life support a week later.

Two men suspected in Holley’s shooting and a second killing the same morning were taken into custody later that day. They’re awaiting trial on murder and other charges in both killings.

Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department. She was laid to rest in January at King Memorial Park.

Her murder inspired legislation that would have made anyone convicted of killing, or attempting or conspiring to murder, a police officer, ineligible for parole. That bill was later repurposed into a scholarship fund for the children of slain officers.

Neither version of the bill made it past the General Assembly.

